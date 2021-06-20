The Guam Police Department conducted a driving while intoxicated checkpoint Friday night as part of an effort to reduce impaired driving.

Sgt. Paul Tapao, GPD spokesperson, said traffic investigators from Highway Patrol Division and cadets with the 11th Police Officer Training cycle conducted the DWI checkpoint by the Department of Public Works compound along Marine Corps Drive in Upper Tumon.

“Our goal is to reduce impaired driving, promote the use and practice of responsible sober drivers and reduce fatalities,” Tapao stated.

The program also provided cadets with an on-the-job training opportunity to help them prepare to patrol Guam’s roads. Tapao said the cadets should be sworn in to the police force.