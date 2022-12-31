DWI checkpoints set up for New Year's Eve

The Guam Police Department will establish DWI sobriety checkpoints around the island on New Year's Eve, but residents who are too intoxicated to drive legally still can take advantage of a free ride home.

GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella confirmed with The Guam Daily Post that checkpoints will be set up on major roads Saturday evening.

While the department did not disclose exact locations, the checkpoints are expected to be set up along Route 1 in Yigo, Dededo and Hagåtna, with alternative locations on Route 14 in Tumon. In addition, a third option will be set up on Route 4 from Hågatña to Chalan Pago and a fourth on Route 10 in Mangilao, Savella said.

There will be no set times for the checkpoints, in the case of potential inclement weather, Savella said.

"We highly encourage safety in mind when out and about with friends and family. Celebrate responsibly, don't drink and drive and if you choose to do so, have a designated responsible driver," said Savella, who also wanted to wish the community a happy and prosperous new year on behalf of GPD.

Designated drivers

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, throughout the holiday season, is partnering with nonprofit peer-based recovery group Tohge Inc. Guam to offer a free designated driver program, known as Safe Drive Home.

The free program is in operation from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. until Jan. 2, 2023.

To request a designated driver from Safe Drive Home, residents can call the following numbers: