A man who was pulled over after being suspected of drunken driving was accused of breaking into another man's residence while carrying a machete.

About 1:54 a.m. Wednesday, a patrol officer pulled over a car in Dededo near Pacific Gardens that was allegedly driven by 26-year-old Tien Slander, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Prior to meeting with Slander, the patrol officer learned the vehicle was involved in a complaint filed earlier of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Slander then, while speaking with the officer, allegedly said it was his wife's car and he did not have a license. The officer then was able to smell alcohol on Slander, who also had slurred speech and bloodshot, watery eyes, according to the complaint.

After Slander was placed in the patrol vehicle, a man ran ran toward the location shouting that Slander had broken into his house and had a machete.

The reporting person explained he woke up to find Slander in his residence and when confronted, Slander allegedly stated he was looking for his brother.

"Victim told Defendant to get out of his house, and Defendant raised his machete and told him that he was going to kill him," the complaint stated, then the victim started yelling so loud for the police it was heard by a security guard.

Slander then left and the man saw him get into the car and drive away. Police later found the machete in Slander's car, the complaint alleged.

Officers met with witnesses including the property manager who corroborated the accuser's statement.

Slander, whose blood alcohol content level registered 0.208%, told police he drank a six pack of Bud Light that evening after he got off work before receiving information from a friend that "he found the guy who stole his car," according to the complaint.

Slander further explained he went to Pacific Gardens looking for the person who stole his vehicle and that he and his friend went up to the building, and his friend was in the hallway with a machete in his shorts. While in the hallway, Slander alleged the victim came out and asked him what he was doing there before responding he was looking for his brother and apologizing and walking away after the victim yelled at him, the complaint stated.

Slander denied entering the victim's home and having the machete in his hand, adding it was in his shorts the entire time. He also denied threatening to kill the victim, but said he did argue because he was "really mad" someone stole his wife's car, according to the complaint.

The day before Slander's arrest, officers received a report from Slander's wife that the couple were arguing about Slander's drinking before he allegedly took her vehicle. When asked about the incident, Slander recalled arguing, and said his wife walked away and he drove around looking for her, but could not find her, the complaint stated. Slander then went home, but his wife wasn't there and afterward he tried to look for the stolen vehicle.

Slander was charged with home invasion with the special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon, burglary, terrorizing, driving while impaired and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.