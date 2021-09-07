DYA director points to substance abuse as major factor in child neglect cases

Editor's note: This is the first of a two-part report about child abuse data on Guam.

Images taken as evidence in the hundreds of child abuse and neglect cases reported this year in Guam have made even the director of the Department of Youth Affairs, Melanie Brennan, emotional.

"All cases are concerning, there are so many disturbing ones. I find the severe neglect cases caused by parental substance misuse involving multiple children especially complex," Brennan said. "Separating children from their parents and also having to separate them from their siblings in foster placement is traumatizing. The challenge is trying to first find placement with caring relatives. But oftentimes, drug addiction causes a certain degree of distancing from non-using family members. When we exert custody over a large sibling group, we always try to exhaust relative placement options. Sadly, even family sometimes can't afford to take sibling groups and so we're forced to separate siblings."

Brennan's comments were made before the arrest of two adults who were charged in a Superior Court of Guam case alleging abuse of two boys ages 13 and 16. The boys were tied up for days, deprived of food, beaten and subjected to other forms of harm, according to court documents.

Brennan said, in general, "parents have 18 to 24 months before CPS will make a permanency recommendation. In some instances where there is absolutely no progress, that recommendation can be made earlier to the court."

Brennan said a majority of parents who find themselves in the child welfare system have had some type of prolonged adverse childhood experiences that ultimately have had a long-lasting impact that persists into adulthood.

'An overwhelmed agency'

In January, Brennan's agency took over Child Protective Services from the Department of Public Health and Social Services to handle the backlog of cases that had gone unreviewed and where children were not getting the help they needed.

"Everyone had assumed that with the executive order that we were just going to go in and we were going to handle the backlog, and it was going to be good again. But the reality of it is that CPS has always been an overwhelmed agency," Brennan said. "The difficult degree of work that social workers do seems like it always leads to high burnout and high turnover rate. So we are constantly dealing with having to train new staff, and by the time we had gone in, it was quite chaotic."

Of the more than 900 cases in the backlog, 755 have since been closed.

"Most child abuse and neglect referrals don't result in CPS removing children from their parents. Only in extreme cases where there is an immediate threat to the well-being and safety of a child is removal contemplated," she said. "When exertion is necessary, the goal is to reunify families with their children through support services detailed in a service plan agreement. Frequent court monitoring, supervised visits and home visits ensure that parties comply with recommendations outlined in the service plan."