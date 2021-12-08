An employee at the Department of Youth Affairs who was arrested after being accused of attacking a client Sunday morning was released from custody at the Department of Corrections.

Cleo-Nono Maria Millian Lamb, 22, was released on a $3,000 personal recognizance bond and ordered to have no contact and to stay away from the alleged victim.

Lamb, who was charged with assault by a peace officer as a third-degree felony, is scheduled to appear back in court on Dec. 23.

She has since been placed on administrative leave pending a full investigation, according to DYA Director Melanie Brennan.

According to court documents, the victim, 12, told police that they were in a room in one of DYA's cottage homes when the victim insulted the suspect several times.

The suspect was then accused of removing her duty belt and asked the victim, “You wanna try me?” documents state.

The child felt scared and said, “No,” documents state.

The suspect then allegedly punched the victim in the nose, causing the child to bleed.

Another officer at DYA stepped in and told the suspect to “cool down,” documents state.

The suspect allegedly admitted that she punched the victim and claimed she was fed up with the child’s disrespect.