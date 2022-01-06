Cleo-Noni Maria Millan Lamb was in tears as she shared with The Guam Daily Post how her brief time with the Department of Youth Affairs was cut short following allegations that she punched a client at the facility’s cottage homes.

“It’s been hard mentally and emotionally. I’ve worked so hard to be where I was and get to become who I am today. In a blink of any eye, it was all just taken away. All because I made a mistake. All because I did not have proper support, proper anything. I was just thrown out into the wolves,” said Lamb, who spoke with the post following her arraignment hearing held before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Thursday.

Lamb, 22, was indicted on charges of assault by a peace officer as a third-degree felony and official misconduct as a misdemeanor.

The Alternate Public Defender withdrew from her case due to a conflict, and attorney Samuel Teker was appointed by the court.

She is scheduled to answer the charges on Jan. 25.

Lamb was not allowed to return to work since the alleged incident on Dec. 5 of last year.

She said she was officially terminated on Dec. 29. She worked for DYA for nearly four months as a youth service worker assistant, a position that had an annual pay of $23,513.

“I was released from employment without any internal investigation, without any help, without any counsel, nothing,” she said. “I wanted to be able to help people that have been in my shoes and help others that can’t speak for themselves.”

According to court documents, the client, 12, told police that they were in a room when he apparently insulted Lamb repeatedly.

Lamb was then accused of allegedly removing her duty belt and asked the victim, “You wanna try me?”

The child felt scared and said, “No,” documents state.

That’s when Lamb allegedly punched the victim in the nose, causing the child to bleed.

Another officer at DYA stepped in and told the Lamb to “cool down,” documents state.

She allegedly admitted to investigators that she punched the child and claimed she was fed up with the child’s disrespect.

“I’ve held my composure for so long. I’ve held not having help. I’ve held not having anybody listening to me, treating me as if I was a client. One day I got tired of not being able to be heard or be helped and had a quick remembrance of my upbringing, my growing up. Showing that kind of disrespect, we got that and a lot worse. I didn’t know how else to reflect my actions into my job that day. I made a big mistake and I understand that, but now it’s just where am I going to go from here, learning from what I’ve done,” she said. “I apologize for everything that I have done. I didn’t mean to do what I did. Just growing up in the upbringing that I have come from and my parents instilling discipline, I’ve tried my best that I could, and I realize that even if it was wrong, it was the only thing I could do in my own powers, especially because I did not have proper guidance.”

While she claims it was a lack of support that led her to the regrettable decision she made that day, DYA Director Melanie Brennan told The Post, “Ms. Lamb’s onboarding was consistent with other youth service workers hired on or about the same time. She also was one of the first few officers to take a new verbal de-escalation training which is added to our core curriculum.”

The department confirmed an internal affairs investigation was performed, while Lamb was placed on administrative leave before she was let go.

Brennan said the department is moving forward and looking at ways to further safeguard youth in their custody from these types of “isolated incidents.”

Lamb hopes better training is provided.

She is also ready to move forward.

She does share the challenges caseworkers go through when dealing with DYA clients.

“Every parent is going to believe their child is not bad because that’s the person they brought into this world. But, nobody knows what we go through. We’re the ones who have to deal with them from the crack of dawn to the darkness of night. We have to deal with everything, and I have to hold it in. We have to worry about ourselves and our family,” she said. “I apologize sincerely, mainly to the client. I cannot take back what I’ve done. But, what’s been eating me up inside is that I couldn’t even say I am sorry and apologize and show that I am sincere about it.”