An employee at the Department of Youth Affairs who was arrested after being accused of attacking a client earlier this month has been indicted by a Superior Court of Guam grand jury.

Cleo-Nono Maria Millian Lamb, 22, was indicted on charges of assault by a peace officer as a third-degree felony and official misconduct as a misdemeanor.

She is scheduled to answer the charges in court on Jan. 6, 2022.

Lamb remains on administrative leave while DYA management reviews the results of an internal affairs investigation launched following her arrest, according to DYA Director Melanie Brennan.

‘You wanna try me?’

According to court documents, the victim, 12, told police that they were in a room in one of DYA's cottage homes when the victim insulted the suspect several times.

The suspect was then accused of removing her duty belt and asked the victim, “You wanna try me?” documents state.

The child felt scared and said, “No,” documents state.

The suspect then allegedly punched the victim in the nose, causing the child to bleed.

Another officer at DYA stepped in and told the suspect to “cool down,” documents state.

The suspect allegedly admitted that she punched the victim and claimed she was fed up with the child’s disrespect.