DYA offers students summer jobs

Applications for the Governor’s Summer Youth Employment Program, also known as GSYEP, will be available on Friday, May 12, according to a press release issued by the Department of Youth Affairs.

DYA is recruiting for qualified candidates who are interested in obtaining work and educational experience for a future career in government. According to the release, GSYEP is set to start on June 19 and run until July 28.

“The summer youth employment program has been around since the 1990s but it was not consistent,” said Danielle Camacho, DYA spokeswoman. “In 2021, GDOE partnered with DYA to assist with the coordination of the program. The following year, DYA took the helm with ESF funding provided by the governor’s office.”

Last year, there were over 1,300 participants selected for the program. According to Camacho, selected candidates will be able to gain experience through entry level work experience in different positions of public service such as administrative assistant, supply clerk, customer service, community program aide or general helper.

Additionally, candidates can earn $300 for every 30-hour workweek completed.

“Getting paid experience through our summer youth employment program provides an opportunity for our island’s young people to be exposed to public service and the humble work of our government,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “I encourage all youth between the ages of 14 to 17 to consider applying and joining our team as we continue the work of building prosperity.”

Eligible applicants must be between 14 to 17 years old, a resident of Guam, and capable of completing 30-hour workweeks for six weeks. According to the agency, in order to successfully enroll in the program, all applicants will be required to submit a completed application form; a copy of a photo identification, such as a Guam ID, driver’s license, United States passport, military ID or current school ID or a copy of a social security card.

“If you’re passionate about helping people, improving our island and the world in which we live, the government offers diverse pathways to commit fulfilling and focused service,” Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio stated. “Last year, our youth employees supported the opening of the Guam Relief Center, helped coordinate a government-wide beautification cleanup, and supported the planning of our Liberation memorial tributes, in addition to the everyday services that keep our island moving forward.”

In addition to online applications being available on the agency's website at dya.guam.gov, applications can be picked up from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. weekdays at the Department of Youth Affairs' youth resource centers located in Dededo, Mangilao, and Hågat.