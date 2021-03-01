DYA says teen recidivism is on the decline

Teen recidivism is on the decline and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's public safety stay-at-home orders may be playing a part in the downward trend.

"Juvenile admissions did decrease during Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, due to possibly the stay-at-home orders," said Krisinda Aguon, deputy director of the Department of Youth Affairs. "However, we also want to take into account the implementation of juvenile reform efforts, which reduces the use of detention and secure confinement, improving these conditions of confinement, investing in community-based programs such as our resource centers. And providing services for the youth based on their needs."

In 2019 DYA took 328 minors into its custody. Of those, 120 minors had two or more contacts with the department, meaning they had been confined previously.

"However, in 2020, we did see total admission of 140, so that did decrease. We also decreased in first admissions but we did still see a number of approximately 87 recidivists or those individuals or clients that would come back for offenses," Aguon said.

Violating court orders is the main reason youths are sent back to DYA. But that doesn't mean they are committing new offenses, said Aguon.

"Contributing factors could be due to lack of transportation, not receiving information in a timely manner to respond or attend accordingly or, you know, movement of families. These families tend to move, so in terms of whether it did decrease in PCOR1, yes, it did," Aguon said.

The African proverb, "It takes a village to raise a child," rings true, said Aguon.

Curbing negative behaviors and improving life is not easy. Aguon said the challenges are attributed to the adolescent and families not fully participating or following through with program expectations.

"I think that one of the largest things is having the families realizing the importance; we have cultural differences and the reactions of these families make it difficult to find success. Not to say that we are not successful, but we find that at times it's hard to reach out to them because they don't understand or don't have the financial resources to implement these programs successfully within their homes."

DYA social workers are inundated with trying to put these families together, Aguon said, so that the youth return to good homes and move forward in addressing their issues.

"It's nonstop for our social workers or people that we work with, everybody, as a matter of fact, everybody that's a part of the village has their duty and responsibility right in an effort to bring everybody together. But it's difficult," Aguon said.

Tackling racial, ethnic disparities

Racial and ethnic disparities continue to be a challenge for DYA.

It is also the department's primary focus under the Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention Act. DYA has identified youth in the Chuukese community as having a higher recidivism rate.

DYA is trying to figure out this disproportionate rate and find ways to engage the entire Chuukese community inclusive of their political and religious leaders, according to DYA's 2019 Citizen Centric report.

"Looking from the outside in cannot make that impact, you have to understand the dynamics of the culture. It may be difficult but it's achievable," Aguon said.

In terms of overcoming barriers, the department taps into its resources such as DYA officers, who try to bridge the communication gaps.

"It's really a matter of connecting and reaching out to those who understand the cultural barriers and are able to interpret or relay to them what's expected of them," she said. "Because we find these cultures where moms don't have a say, where children don't have a say. It's unfortunate but it's a reality. So we need to work with that in order to be effective."

Aguon added, "All we can do, I would say, is to continually provide support, continually try to implement the steps in the processes and reach out for other programs and other supports. It's an unending effort."