DYA takes steps to protect young clients

Department of Youth Affairs is taking measures to ensure no more of their wards fall ill to the novel coronavirus.

According to the Joint Information Center, 10 DYA clients were ill from COVID-19, with the span of two weeks. In addition, eight DYA employees have tested positive.

Officials said DYA residents are closely monitored for any symptoms of the virus. Residents who test positive are isolated in a separate unit.

There are 17 clients at the facility and no visitors are allowed. When asked now the clients were getting ill, director Melanie Brennan said while face-to-face visitation has been suspended since March, "new admissions and court ordered appointments and other medical and mental health appointments did require youth to enter or leave the compound."

She said there is a 14-day quarantine procedure that segregates youth who enter the facility before mixing with the general population.

"In addition, a separate isolation facility has been identified to house residents who are positive following infectious disease control protocol and guidance from Public Health," she stated.

Employees to include administrative staff have been tested and employees start their shift with a temperature check and answer health questions. They're also required to wash hands and anyone feeling ill is told to seek medical attention and provide clearance before returning to duty.

Additionally, the Guam Fire Department has decontaminated the facility twice and DYA has "stepped up cleaning and sanitizing efforts in the facility to include the dormitories and all work spaces at least twice per shift."

"The Department of Youth Affairs' highest priority is the health and safety of our youth residents and the staff that provide them with around the clock care and supervision," Brennan stated.

DYA officials said they continue to follow guidance from DPHSS:

• All residents are to shelter-in-place.

• All appointments for residents will be conducted over-the-phone or virtually.

• Visitation for residents will continue to be conducted over-the-phone.

• Parents of residents can contact 735-5033/5 to speak to a DYA Social Worker.

• Staff and resident temperature and wellness checks will continue to be conducted and recorded during each shift.

• Wearing a facemask will continue to be required for all staff and residents.

• Increased sanitation and disinfection of units will occur more frequently during each shift.

• Incoming staff must wash their hands upon entry into the facility; both staff and clients will wash and sanitize their hands frequently throughout the day.