DYA to address racial disparities, recidivism

Problems with racial and ethnic disparities occur nationwide and there are certain strategies that youth-serving agencies can utilize to reduce those disparities, according to Melanie Brennan, the director of the Department of Youth Affairs.

"For (DYA) what we have done is we have really engaged with our stakeholders," Brennan said during a budget hearing for the department on June 16.

For example, Mañelu, formerly known as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Guam, has been very helpful in engaging with youth at DYA, according to Brennan. The organization has helped clients increase their self-esteem and abilities through activities they may not ordinarily be able to access.

The department is also partnering with other organizations and pursuing activities that promote positive youth development by engaging families and highlighting law enforcement and public safety, among other initiatives, Brennan said.

The director was responding to Sen. Kelly Marsh, who made note of the disproportionately high numbers of Chuukese and CHamoru youth clients at DYA. The 2018 DYA Citizen Centric Report states that Chuukese make up the largest client group at about 57%, while CHamoru clients ranked second at about 30%. At the time of the report, DYA stated that it was collaborating with other agencies in the Juvenile Justice System to gather more information on the reasons for the disproportionate contact for Chuukese youth, as well as to develop ways to engage the whole Chuukese community on Guam.

"There are ways to look at that – the Chuukese population is much smaller than the CHamoru population but still, overall, these both tell us that something is happening and I'm sure this department is working very hard at trying to understand what those root causes are," Marsh said. "I do find that very unfortunate and very troubling that we have for those two ethnicities such high representation."

Marsh also noted that DYA had indicated it was working toward reducing the number of youth coming to the facility by 5% per year.

Brennan said the 5% is considered the bare minimum and what DYA is trying to do is immediately develop transition plans for youth coming into the facility to better track the recidivism rate. It's been a year since this program has been put in place, she added.

"Unfortunately, as I've said before, DYA does not have a case management system and so tracking is really manual. ... I can't tell you if we've met that goal yet," Brennan said.

What she could say was that DYA is not seeing an increase in delinquent acts but an increase in admissions for the department's Cottage Home, which is a program for status offenses, or offenses that an adult would normally not be charged for, such as truancy.

DYA is seeking about $6.2 million for fiscal year 2021, an increase of about $200,000 over its current appropriation. The budget hearing came one day after lawmakers heard two bills intended to hold parents more accountable for their children's actions.