Over 20 Department of Youth Affairs service workers showed up in uniform at Tuesday's legislative public hearing to show their support for Bill 243 that aims to provide $280,000 in funding for training and Bill 244 that seeks to bring parity for youth service workers.

Bill 244 seeks to appropriate $200,000 from the unappropriated General Fund balance from fiscal year 2019 to DYA for the reclassification of youth service workers to youth correction officers. This is a funding source that the governor has said can't be used because the FY2019 surplus will be used to pay down the deficit, which is over $80 million.

Sen. Amanda Shelton said Bill 244 seeks to put the youth correction officers on the same “level playing field” as others in the law enforcement community.

Youth service workers strongly advocated for the bill’s passage during the public hearing, saying the legislation would fix decades of inequity.

“We’ve worked hard. All of us,” said Vincent Laguana, DYA youth services supervisor.

“We are ethically meeting all requirements across the board and our time in regard to POST (Peace Officer Standards Training) requirements is really invested in all category requirements to education and physical,” said youth services superintendent David Afaisen.

Youth services worker II Shawn Nelson said over the years he and his colleagues have been attacked, spat at, and had urine and feces thrown at them while enduring long hours.

“Many have quit to find better paying jobs. For those of us who stayed, it was a calling for us and now DYA is our second home,” said Nelson. “Why are we officers treated any less?”

Nelson said some have struggled with the pay and have had to get second jobs to make ends meet.

“We are where reform starts,” he told lawmakers. “Correct what is wrong (so we can) be treated fairly and equally among all POST officers.”

The director and deputy director were noticeably absent from the public hearing.

“It says a lot when the director and deputy director aren’t here. They need to be here to support this bill. For them to not be here, you need to go back there and ask is it political? You know I’m going to be straight up. It is political. It’s money that the administration doesn’t want to touch,” said Sen. Telo Taitague.

At the beginning of the hearing, Sen. Joe San Agustin said his office had been informed that Director Melanie Brennan had a family emergency but had reviewed and supported the testimony of the youth services workers who attended the hearing.

San Agustin also noted he was aware the administration prefers to use the unappropriated funds to pay down the deficit.

“I prefer that we move some of that unappropriated funds to agencies that need the funding, need to get fixed, and the Department of Youth Affairs is one of those agencies,” he said.