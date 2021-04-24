DYA youth to showcase their jump-rope skills at Jump for Justice event

The Jump for Justice jump-rope event is back and this year participants from the Department of Youth Affairs could jump their way to winning cash prizes.

The Jump for Justice event is a prelude to Law Month, said District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

"Based on scheduling, we decided to do this Jump for Justice program with Krisinda Aguon and Melanie Brennan at the Department of Youth Affairs. The whole mission is to promote fun and healthy exercise that produces positive changes in the body and brain," said Tydingco-Gatewood.

The event is geared toward disenfranchised youth. It started in 2018.

"It's a great opportunity for our clients to participate in activities that promote better physical and mental health. In my recollection, in our last event, there was really a distinct sense of focus amongst our participants," DYA Deputy Director Krisinda Aguon said.

Aguon said she saw that the activities built confidence and teamwork and created a sense of camaraderie in competition.

"These were probably emotions the youth themselves were not even aware they probably even had," Aguon said.

Coordination

The simple jump-roping activity targets many developmental skills that children need to be successful in school and for health.

Aguon said the event brings positive experiences to DYA clients and she hopes it will help change the trajectory of their lives.

She said the positive outlet helps youth understand they can choose to curb negative behavior.

"This collaboration has definitely done a lot more for our youth than we realized," Aguon said.

With cash prizes on the line, participants were equipped with jump-ropes from Custom Fitness and were given a class on how to jump rope.

"This past Tuesday, we went to DYA just to have a little practice with the kids. In terms of teaching them how to jump rope like hand and eye coordination," said Shirlene Guerrero, District Court financial administrator.

Guerrero said that some of the kids had never held a jump-rope.

"They've never done it before, and you could actually see that. So even with us working with them, of course we had some fast ones, but there were also ones that were just learning," Guerrero said.

The Jump for Justice event will allow participants to win some money through competitions including "most jumps."

This year there are about 10 participants ranging in age from 14 to 18 years old.

The District Court of Guam, along with the Judiciary of Guam and the Guam Bar Association, developed the event. Members of the judiciary branch will participate in a warmup segment to kick off the event.

Participants may even catch a glimpse of the chief judge and her colleagues demonstrating their jump-rope skills.

"I'll do the warmup … I better go practice tomorrow. Whoever is there, there's a few judges and justices that might be there. We'll warm up. Judge Michael Bordallo is going to lead, so I think he should be the most experienced one," Tydingco-Gatewood said.

The event will be held Monday, April 26, at the Department of Youth Affairs.