DZSP 21 awarded $50M Guam contract

DZSP 21 LLC has been awarded a $50 million contract to provide base operating support services at Joint Region Marianas, the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific announced.

The work will include facility and base operating services for management and administration, port operations, material management, facility management, sustainment, restoration and modernization, electrical, wastewater, steam, hot water, potable water, transportation and environmental.

The work is expected to be completed by February 2021.

"This award illustrates our continued partnership with DZSP 21 as a vital part of base operations for Joint Region Marianas installations," said NAVFAC Marianas Commanding Officer Capt. Timothy Liberatore. "I would like to thank the dedicated men and women from NAVFAC Pacific and NAVFAC Marianas who worked hard to secure this contract and ensure continuity of operations as we transition to our next BOS contract."