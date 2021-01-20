DZSP 21 seeks dismissal of discrimination lawsuit

Defense contractor DZSP 21 has moved to dismiss a lawsuit alleging disability discrimination, arguing the plaintiff failed to file his claim in the 90 days required by law.

Robert Westermann Jr., the company’s former operations manager, sued the company in December 2020, alleging he had been terminated in mid-2019 following a hospitalization. He alleged he had been called a “medical liability” to the company and was told he “had to go,” court documents state.

DZSP provides facility and base operating support services for the Navy on Guam.

In a response to the lawsuit, DZSP has asked the court to dismiss the complaint, stating Westermann failed to state a claim and missed the deadline to file the lawsuit.

The plaintiff had filed an Americans with Disabilities claim of discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Nov. 29, 2019.

On Aug. 13, 2020, the EEOC issued a dismissal and notice of rights notifying the parties that “based upon its investigation, the EEOC is unable to conclude that the information obtained establishes violations of the statutes.”

The company, through its lawyer Joseph Razzano, alleges Westermann’s lawsuit is untimely as it was filed 18 days too late from the 90 days allowed by federal law from the time he received the notice from the EEOC.

“Because he has failed to file his complaint in this court within 90 days, his claims under the ADA are time-barred and should be dismissed with prejudice,” wrote Razzano.

Westermann alleges DZSP engaged in unlawful discrimination in violation of Guam and federal law. He asserts that the company failed to reasonably accommodate his disability by not offering progressive discipline measures.

The company indicated a "recent 'no show, no call' situation and other performance concerns" as reasons for his termination, the lawsuit states.

The complaint states Westermann has a physical impairment that substantially limits his ability to sleep.

In May 2019, Westermann was involved in a car crash, which resulted in him being admitted to theGuam Memorial Hospital, the complaint stated. He returned to work on May 14, 2019, four days after the crash.

On May 15, 2019, after working nearly three hours, Westermann informed the company office manager that he was not feeling well and was taking the rest of the day off. He sought medical attention and was later admitted again to GMH, where he remained hospitalized until May 19, 2019.

The next day, back at work, DZSP 21 President and CEO for Guam Wayne Cornell allegedly informed Westermann that he had "become a medical liability," the civil complaint alleges. He received an email from Cornell later in the week notifying him that his last day at work would be June 7, 2019.

The reason Cornell gave the termination was the "recent no show, no call" situation and other performance concerns. However, no discussions or concerns about performance were identified by Cornell from Nov. 14, 2018, Westermann's first evaluation, up to the termination date, according to the complaint.

DZSP has asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit.