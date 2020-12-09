DZSP 21 sued over alleged disability discrimination

Defense contractor DZSP 21 has been sued in federal court over alleged disability discrimination and other accusations related to a job termination.

Robert Westermann Jr., in his lawsuit, claims Wayne Cornell, the DZSP 21 CEO on Guam, called him a "medical liability" to the company. The plaintiff stated he was told he "had to go," according to filings at the District Court of Guam.

DZSP provides facility and base operating support services for the Navy on Guam.

Westermann, the company's former operations manager, was terminated from DZSP 21 in mid-2019 following a hospitalization.

The company indicated a "recent 'no show, no call' situation and other performance concerns" as reasons for his termination, the lawsuit states.

District Court filings do not yet include an answer from DZSP 21 and the company has not returned a request for comment from The Guam Daily Post.

Cornell and Westermann's working relationship go back over two decades, according to Westermann's complaint. He first worked with Cornell in 1998 on the U.S. Army's Base Operations Support Services Contract at the Reagan Test Center on Kwajalein island, the complaint stated.

Westermann was brought on as operations manager at DZSP 21 in October 2018. He indicated that he did have a disability on the company's new hire form and the complaint alleges that even beforehand, Cornell knew Westermann had a medical disability.

The complaint indicates Westermann has a physical impairment that substantially limits his ability to sleep.

In May 2019, Westermann became involved in a car accident, which resulted in him being admitted to the Guam Memorial Hospital, the complaint stated. He returned to work on May 14, 2019, four days after the accident.

On May 15, 2019, after working nearly 3 hours, Westermann informed the company office manager that he was not feeling well and was taking the rest of the day off. He sought medical attention and was later admitted again to GMH, where he remained hospitalized until May 19, 2019.

The next day, back at work, Cornell allegedly informed Westermann that he had "become a medical liability," the civil complaint alleges. He received an email from Cornell later in the week notifying him that his last day at work would be June 7, 2019.

The reason Cornell gave for the termination was the "recent no show, no call" situation and other performance concerns. However, no discussions or concerns about performance were identified by Cornell between Nov. 14, 2018, Westermann's first evaluation, up to the termination date, according to the complaint.

The DZSP 21 attendance policy states that three consecutive absences without prior notice will be considered voluntary termination of employment, the complaint stated. But in this case, Westermann reported to work on May 15, 2019, and was only absent on the 16th and 17th, when he was admitted to GMH, the complaint stated. His company's management was notified, the lawsuit states.

Westermann alleges DZSP 21 engaged in unlawful discrimination in violation of Guam and federal law. And by not offering progressive discipline measures, the company failed to reasonably accommodate his disability, Westermann stated.

He is seeking a jury trial.