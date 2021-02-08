The Guam Visitors Bureau and the Islandwide Beautification Task Force announced that an Eagle Scout candidate completed a beautification project with youth volunteers at Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park at Ypao Beach on Jan. 30, according to a media release from GVB.

Mark Wang, a sophomore at St. John's School, organized the project as part of his work as an Eagle Scout candidate in the Boys Scouts of America. A prominent requirement of being an Eagle Scout is to plan and execute a service project that helps a community beneficiary, which in this case is the Department of Parks and Recreation.

Wang, with scouts and students from different schools, gathered at Ypao to restripe the parking lot lanes on both east and west locations using paint, materials and supplies donated by The Home Depot.

"Ypao Beach is a popular destination for locals and tourists, which fuels Guam's No. 1 industry," Wang said. "With this in mind, I decided to repaint the parking lot in order to give the area a brighter look along with improving safety, since many of the parking lanes were barely visible to vehicles. I want to thank everyone that helped out, including the volunteers, Islandwide Beautification Task Force, Home Depot, Department of Parks and Recreation and Guam Visitors Bureau."

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio said, "It is wonderful that young adults like Mark Wang are doing their part to help maintain our parks and beaches. This is a great reminder for everyone that we are all stewards of the environment and everyone can make a positive contribution to our island."

GVB dedicated its visitor safety officers to keep volunteers safe, while the IBTF coordinated the event oversight with Wang.

"GVB commends this young man for doing all the legwork for this project. We were happy to assist him and the DPR park rangers with area and traffic control," said Gerry Perez, vice president of GVB. "We are proud that Mr. Wang has helped improve Ypao Beach and hope that other young people are inspired by his actions to also take an active role in being a good citizen of our island paradise."