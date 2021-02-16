Eagles Field eyed for hospital site, land transfer expected

The government of Guam and the Department of the Navy are discussing possible leasing options or a deed for the return of military land in Mangilao for a new hospital.

The property under discussion is commonly known as Eagles Football Field, which sits along Route 15.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero had requested the excess land be returned so the property could be used for the construction of the island’s new public hospital.

“I did hear back from the secretary of the Navy about the land at Eagles Field. We are in discussions with them for either a leasing option or a deed. Progress has been made,” she stated on Monday. “They have said here is the land, we’ll work with you on getting the process going to get it. That’s my goal.”

On Monday, the governor said she heard back from the Navy and is hopeful the property will be returned as it was a favored location due to its size and central location.

In November 2020, the administration received a commitment from the military that excess land would be turned over to Guam in appreciation for the island hosting thousands of sailors from the COVID-19 stricken aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in March 2020.

A separate request is pending with the Office of Economic Adjustment for a $1.6 million grant that would be used for the conceptual design of the new hospital.

(Daily Post Staff)