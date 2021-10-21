The Twenty-First Century Healthcare Center Act, or Public Law 36-56, was the Legislature's commitment to the development of a modern health care center on Guam - a policy championed by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and her administration. There's been a need for new health care facilities, but as government officials move forward with the project, concerns linger with its implementation. One of those issues involves the property that will hold the new facility, and where that leaves its original landowners.

Eagles Field in Mangilao, currently federal property, is eyed to be the site of the new medical campus.

The government of Guam is seeking a license to begin planning activities, such as site and utility assessments as well as surveys. The license may be issued in or before December, according to Vera Topasna, executive director of the Community Defense Liaison Office. Officials were hoping it would come in October.

After planning is completed, and GovGuam determines the site is suitable and safe for construction, discussions with the U.S. Navy will take place regarding the type of real estate transaction required for the site, Topasna said. While she deferred to the Navy to further explain their process for real estate transactions, emails show federal and local officials are looking at a lease issuance for the property.

But original landowners of Eagles Field have continued to voice their concerns, both to Speaker Therese Terlaje and the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission. There are 12 Eagles Field landowners listed with GALC.

The speaker, who voted to pass the Twenty-First Century Healthcare Center Act, said that after listening to the original landowners, it was clear they were not informed of the governor's plan to use Eagles Field, and they are also aware that the compensation provided to them decades earlier was unjust at just 9 cents per square meter.

"I encourage them to make their concerns known to the governor and the Ancestral Lands Commission, and will continue to advocate on their behalf," Terlaje told The Guam Daily Post.

Adelup has not yet responded to the speaker's statements.

Meanwhile, GALC Executive Director John Burch said he too has fielded calls from people concerned about the land, but the issue is out of GALC's jurisdiction. While the agency is tasked with facilitating the return of excess federal land to original landowners or their heirs, Eagles Field is scheduled to be leased, and not returned to GovGuam.

"We only get involved when property is being returned," Burch said, adding that GALC has been addressing that concern, in addition to other concerns related to Eagles Field, as people contact the agency.

However, the issue of original land ownership didn't go unnoticed by the governor's administration.

In a July 2020 email to a Navy official, Topasna noted that proposed sites for a new public hospital probably have ancestral landowners and that GALC should be contacted. This was among three challenges with the sites, with emphasis at that time being placed on the availability of infrastructure, mainly water and sewer.

The Post had asked why ancestral land ownership might be considered a challenge for the sites, and whether that was still the case for Eagles Field. Topasna said she would confirm the information in the email first and respond later.

Burch said he has not been asked about ancestral landowners at Eagles Field or any other proposed health care facility sites, adding that GALC is not involved in negotiations for the property.

He suggested speaking to the Guam Economic Development Authority, as they had asked for files in the general location of Eagles Field last week, but did not share what they were looking for.

GEDA works closely with GALC in general, as they serve as land agents for their leases. GEDA will also play a major role in the planning and financing of the new medical campus. But the agency hasn't yet stated whether it looked into ancestral landowners for potential hospital sites as part of research for the project.

Burch said his hope is that when the health care facility is built, the federal government will see that there is no need for other properties in the area and return them to GovGuam.