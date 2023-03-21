Eagles Field lease review raises legal issues

The Office of the Attorney General is currently reviewing the draft lease for the Eagles Field area of Mangilao, also known as Lå'lo, but the review is raising a number of legal issues, according to Attorney General Douglas Moylan.

“This is, to my knowledge, the first time that such a lease of this nature has been ever attempted to be signed between a governor of Guam and the federal government. I was not involved in its drafting or review before it was presented to me,” Moylan said.

The government of Guam was given 30 days from March 15 to sign the lease for the Eagles Field area, to be the site of a new medical complex. If GovGuam does not meet the deadline, the Department of Defense will use that land for other military purposes.

As of Tuesday, about 24 days remain to sign the lease.

“Considering the amount of money involved and numerous legal issues contained therein, we are attempting to process it as soon as possible,” Moylan added.

The attorney general said they will need to receive the fully-signed document before he can sign it. Then, if approved, it would need to be sent to the governor for her review and approval, he added.

However, that runs contrary to how Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander of Joint Region Marianas, described the process.

In a letter to the governor on March 15, Nicholson said the U.S. Navy would sign the lease after representatives from the government of Guam had signed it.

The Guam Daily Post is pending clarification from the OAG.

The lease may also be impacted by a passed, but not enacted, bill that requires legislative approval for the lease. While two officials from the governor's office confirmed Monday a veto message from the governor was being finalized, no veto was publicly available as of press time.