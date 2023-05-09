Eagles Field off the table, governor seeks alternate sites for health lab

While most of the conversation around the Eagles Field lease focused on plans for a new hospital, the facility likely to have been built first on the site was a biosafety laboratory for the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

With Eagles Field now off the table, the governor's administration will have to find an alternate site for the lab as well.

About $32 million in federal funding had been granted for the design and construction of the laboratory back in 2021. The project is currently in the architecture and engineering phase, according to Vera Topasna, the executive director of the Community Defense Liaison Office.

Topasna said the governor instructed her team to identify alternate sites for the laboratory, and they are reviewing options that could meet the grant's terms and conditions for construction.

"We are still re-scoping the land that may be potentially available and will release once a final decision has been made," she added.

Federal funding for the lab was awarded to the governor's office, with the Community Defense Liaison Office managing the money to support DPHSS as the end user, according to Topasna.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero wrote to the House and Senate Armed Services Committees in 2020 after learning that the National Defense Authorization Act at that time did not authorize funding for the lab's construction.

Guam Daily Post files state that both chambers of Congress ultimately approved the governor's request for lab funding in light of ongoing efforts to host thousands of Marines being transferred from Okinawa, Japan.

According to Topasna, the U.S. Economic Adjustment Committee issued an implementation plan in 2011 to construct a Guam Public Health Laboratory capable of biosafety level 2/3 analytical testing.

"The lack of biosafety level 2/3 analytical testing and the reliance on sending test samples off island for testing was more evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, which posed a significant risk since samples had to be sent off island at the onset of the pandemic," Topasna said.

The Eagles Field area of Mangilao, also known as Lå'lo, had been identified by the governor's administration as the preferred site to construct a new medical complex, including a new hospital, the biosafety laboratory, and other facilities.

Because the lab was already funded and in the architecture and engineering phase of construction, it made sense to ensure that the new hospital had critical resources within reach, Topasna said. As of press time, it was unclear if the governor's administration would consider separating the lab from the hospital.

Controversy

The selection of Eagles Field had been mired in controversy. Several families claim previous ownership of properties in the area, which tied the medical complex project to long-standing issues involving the return of land taken by the federal government.

Transparency concerns among certain lawmakers also mounted as the governor's administration grew closer to completing a lease with the federal government for the use of the Eagles Field area.

A lease was drafted, but was rejected by Attorney General Douglas Moylan over various legal issues. As military officials and the governor's office attempted to resolve the AG's concerns, lawmakers overrode the governor's veto of Bill 12-37, a measure that required legislative approval for the purchase or long-term lease of federal property.

The government of Guam was under a deadline to act on the Eagles Field lease, with the commander of Joint Region Marianas requiring a signature by April 30.

The governor requested for and was granted an extension from a prior deadline of April 14, but she did not request another extension after Bill 12 became law.

Instead, Leon Guerrero stated that comments from lawmakers made it obvious that any further attempts to lease the Eagles Field property would be "fruitless."

Lawmakers penned a unanimous response, stating that the new law did not reject any proposal, but ensured that any major lease with the federal government would be vetted by the Legislature.

While the governor lamented the "lost" opportunity to utilize the federal property, she reaffirmed her administration's commitment to build a medical complex.

As was stated in the past, the Eagles Field property will now be utilized for military purposes related to efforts to set up missile defense facilities on island.