Eagles Field in Mangilao is still the preferred site for a new medical campus, although there continue to be community concerns about the proposal, said Guam Memorial Hospital Authority Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas on Wednesday.

The proposed site, which is under federal control, contains property claimed by a number of ancestral landowners. Whether these landowners will eventually see the land returned to them has been their ongoing concern, although current federal law would appear to make that impossible.

The governor met with ancestral landowners in March, and she has tasked the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission, the Department of Land Management and the Guam Economic Development Authority to continue meeting with ancestral landowners to incorporate their feedback in future planning for a new medical campus.

But it's not just the original landowners who have issues with the site. Doctors have also voiced concerns, according to Perez-Posadas.

"They've set up their clinics and a lot of them live in Tamuning. And if they get calls for an emergency in Mangilao, they think it's a distance, from their perspective. Especially if a patient really needs an emergency intervention," Perez-Posadas said.

Eagles Field, however, is not the only site that was considered, even if it is the preferred. The governor’s health care task force identified 17 sites that could become the potential home of a new medical complex.

The second most preferred site is Ypao Point, according to Perez-Posadas. But there are problems with that site, namely its size, she said.

"It's only about 17 acres. It's not enough to have the major health facilities, such as Behavioral Health, Public Health, (The Department of Integrated Services for Individuals with Disabilities), plus parking ... It's just not big enough. Plus it's a residential area. So, the construction in that area is just not at all practical," Perez-Posadas said.

There is also a site in Adacao that was considered, she said, although she wasn't sure of the size.

Meanwhile, the Eagles Field properties encompasses 102 acres. Perez-Posadas said that's "a lot" of land to contain the agencies she mentioned, in addition to a new public hospital and possibly, a veterans facility.

Perez-Posadas was at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa Wednesday afternoon, speaking before the Rotary Club of Northern Guam about the current status of GMHA and plans to build the medical campus.