Earlier ferry maintenance flights not screened

Since Feb. 11, there have been 12 ferry maintenance flights coming from China and Hong Kong into Guam on the way to the U.S. mainland, according to the head of Guam's airport.

While the latest flights were screened, earlier flights were not.

All of the flights are from United Airlines.

"Of course, Guam Customs was aware of these flights that were coming in and understood these flights only carry four crewmen," said Tom Ada, executive manager of the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority.

These crew members are exempt from the travel ban instituted on foreign nationals who have visited China as a result of COVID-19, but they are not exempt from screening.

Following protocols

Local health officials said they were careful to screen United Airlines crew members arriving from China on Saturday. The crew members were cleared again Sunday morning prior to their departure, in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Public Health and Social Services protocols, according to an Adelup press release.

"Basically, the way the ferry flights work is they bring U.S.-based pilots – crewmen – to Guam, and they pick up here aircraft or pre-position parts to take back to Xiamen, China, or Hong Kong to what is known as a maintenance, repair and overhaul facility," Ada said.

The crew stay on the ground for about two hours before boarding another aircraft that has completed repairs, then fly back to the U.S. mainland via Guam.

When they land on Guam, they stay anywhere between two and 12 hours, or longer.

"If they stay longer, they do stay in one of the local hotels for crew rest," Ada said.

The crew members that arrived over the weekend underwent screening by DPHSS nurses, he added, and health officials instructed that they be isolated to their hotel. Health officials didn't find anything symptomatic.

Customs 'did not raise a red flag'

The next ferry flight will arrive today.

"Customs and Quarantine is the one that closely monitors where flights are coming from, and their interpretation was that these flights were permitted under CDC guidelines and (the Transportation Security Administration). So they did not raise a red flag that they should be screened," Ada said.

He acknowledged that media inquiries into these kinds of flights influenced the decision to screen crews of the latest flights.

The airport authority is waiting for its own thermal scanner to screen the temperature of certain passenger arrivals. In the interim, the Guam Power Authority has provided four scanners, which the airport hopes to start using as early as today.

As part of additional precautions, 10 health care staff, including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified nurse aides, will be working shifts at the airport.

A dedicated room has been set aside where the nurses will store supplies and wait for the next flight.

Health officials have been kept informed, not just of ferry flights but also of flights from Asia and from Honolulu, Hawaii.

15% budget reduction

Meanwhile, the number of flight cancellations has risen to 325, translating to a loss of about 56,000 seats, or about $5.6 million, to the airport.

The airport has imposed a 15% reduction to its operations and maintenance budget.

"We've started reviewing various budgets of the divisions to see where we can cut back," Ada said.

Airlines have also been asking for a discount on landing fees. On March 11, the airport authority will recommend to its board a rebate on landing fees, upward of 100%.

That rebate could translate to as much as $900,000 in reduced expenditures for the airline industry, Ada said.