Earliest CHamoru bloodlines have roots in ancient Indonesia

A mystery first unearthed 16 years ago finally has an answer.

“This puzzle appeared during excavations at the Naton beach site in Tumon, Guam,” said Rosalind Hunter-Anderson, a principal researcher for a study on ancient CHamoru origins presented during a preservation conference held recently.

During a 2006 hotel renovation project, the oldest burials in the Mariana Islands were unearthed – dating as far back as 2,800 years ago, Hunter-Anderson said. The remains were of the region’s ocean foragers of this time, who are called the “Unai.”

They are considered the first permanent settlers of Guam.

But the Marianas were also inhabited for thousands of years after that, by people who left behind distinct burials during Guam’s Latte period, which lasted from 1,000 to 500 years ago.

Hunter-Anderson and her research partner Joanne Eakin, along with a team of archaeologists, osteologists, CHamoru language experts and geneticists collaborated to look at what they could learn about population movements and relationships across the Western Pacific, using Naton beach, situated in the northern part of Tumon near the Lotte Hote Guam, as the main launching point.

On Tuesday, a press conference was held to share the long-awaited answers for whether these two populations, who lived millennia apart, and were culturally, socially and physically different – were genetically linked, and whether they are indeed the ancestors of CHamoru people living today.

In total, 370 skeletal sets were recovered and studied from the Naton site.

The burials were found to be from both the Latte and middle- to late-Unai periods. The two populations differed in “morphology, pathology and mortuary practices,” Eakin said.

Given the many differences, shared genetic ancestry and “biological continuity” among the two ancient populations wasn’t a foregone conclusion.

CHamoru ancestry

By using newer and less invasive methods to obtain reliable DNA samples, scientists were able to analyze burials in Naton and Haputo in Guam, and in Saipan and Pohnpei. Modern DNA samples from residents of these islands were taken as well.

The results were clear.

The indigenous people of the Marianas derive all their pre-colonial ancestry from East Asian sources, specifically islands in Southeast Asia, Hunter-Anderson said, citing female-inherited DNA groups.

More than 90% of Unai DNA studied includes the most common maternally-inherited lineage in modern CHamoru people, the researchers said.

Indonesian link

This distinct variant of a regional genetic lineage formed about 5,000 to 10,000 years ago, in eastern Indonesia. They are present in “all ancient individuals from Guam and Saipan,” but are absent from ancient DNA studied in Polynesia, from people whose ancestry is traced back to Melanesia.

The “marked homogeneity” of paternal DNA from Unai burials “imply that all Naton Unai males came from the same geographic region,” Hunter-Anderson said.

“These findings contradict CHamoru origin models based on historical linguistics, and similarities in pottery, which assert the Marianas’ indigenous people derived their ancestry from farmers in the northern Philippines,” she said.

The findings also proved that scientists shouldn’t assume that distinct biological, physiological or sociological differences always are a result of differing genetic ancestries.

Unai burials studied were almost always done with fully extended, supine positions, whereas Latte period burials studied included flexed or bundled burial positions or ones where multiple people are comingled in a single burial position. The people who lived in the Latte period also practiced removal of remains post-burial, which was not found to be the case in the Unai burials excavated.

“Elaborate treatment of the deceased is generally lacking at Latte period graves, and the graved goods are few and simple,” Eakin said. “Late Unai burials had a larger quantity and greater variety of grave goods compared to the Latte burials.”

Two photos shown to reporters showed a burial with a clam shell and bead necklace, and a large oyster shell. An Unai-era infant was buried with more than 100 shell beads, with a shell bracelet on each arm. Grave goods in child burials are “extremely uncommon” in the Latte period, the researchers said.

The research also revealed differences in skull size, common diseases and social practices like the use of betel nut among adults.

“I thought at that time that they were a different population,” Eakin told reporters about her initial thoughts when the Unai-era burials were unearthed. “So the DNA results were a surprise to me. But it did demonstrate how we can come from the same line, yet change over time based on our activities and food. Over 1,000, 1,500 years your appearance, your musculature and so forth – your customs of maybe incising teeth, for instance – will change over time.”

Among matrilineal line

Researchers also identified distinct familial relations at the Naton site, and found that many burials were placed within close proximity to family members of a matrilineal line, evidence of “matrilocal” society, where a husband lives with his wife’s immediate or extended family.

Confirmed relationships among buried individuals include mothers, fathers, daughters, sons, grandparents, siblings, cousins, uncles and aunts.

“The whole genome analysis showed that closely related individuals were often buried next to each other or nearby in genetically defined family groups,” Hunter-Anderson said.