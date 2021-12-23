Early morning crash sends woman to hospital

A woman was transported to Guam Regional Medical City after she was struck by a car early Thursday morning near Wendy's in Upper Tumon.

Guam Police Department's Highway Patrol Division has been activated to investigate.

Guam Fire Department spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf said a 911 call reporting an auto pedestrian incident was called in at 4:23 a.m.

She said the woman is in her 30s.

Medics performed CPR en route to the hospital. The woman's condition is unknown at this time.

Northbound lanes on Marine Corps Drive in front of Wendy's was closed for several hours, going into the morning rush hour, as police moved forward with their investigation.

This story is developing.