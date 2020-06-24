The U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0, later downgraded to a magnitude 5.9, that struck 55.9 miles north east of Yigo Village, Guam with a depth of 41.5 miles, at 3:50 a.m. (ChST), according to the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense.

There were no reports made to Guam 911 dispatch of damages or injuries from the earthquake and there is no tsunami threat to the Marianas, the press release stated.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense encouraged the community, in the event of an earthquake, to follow the earthquake procedure, “Drop, Cover and Hold On” until the shaking stops.