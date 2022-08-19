Early primary voting wraps up today at Westin

Today is the last day for Guam voters to cast their ballots early for the island’s 2022 primary election, which is just eight days away.

Long lines of island residents selecting who will remain or start serving in public office had calmed down as of Thursday, according to Maria Pangelinan, Guam Election Commission executive director.

“So, on Wednesday, the line was consistently at the door. So, there was a little bit of wait, unfortunately from 15 minutes to an hour,” said Pangelinan. “Today (Thursday), hardly anyone is lining up. So, to our island voters, please come down to the Westin. We open at 10 a.m. We will continue to serve our voters up until six o'clock.”

Early voting started at the Westin on July 27, a month prior to Guam’s primary election.

Those voting early at the resort are picked up and guided from the parking lot by officials from GEC and Guam Visitor Bureau to where voting is taking place.

“They will serve you in the car as you approach the parking structure, our employees, our staff are down there ready to serve,” she said.

More than 3,700 island residents had voted early, as of Wednesday, GEC said.

As of July 25, there are an estimated 56,020 registered Guam voters, according to GEC.

There are other ways voters are being assisted through the early voting process, from accessible voting to homebound voting.

“We do have accessible voting. This is for people who cannot walk into a polling room,” Pangelinan said. “If you have a homebound, if you have a loved one that's home now, call our office at 671-477-9791, we will get information about the homebound voter and we will come out to service the homebound voter and if there's one caregiver, we will serve the caregiver as well.”

Homebound voting is being reserved for hospitalized residents, she noted.

“We will serve at the Guam Memorial Hospital, the Guam Regional Medical City and we will also serve at the U.S. Naval Guam Hospital if there's a call for us to go there,” Pangelinan said.

Registration for Guam’s primary is closed, as of Wednesday, Aug. 17.

“So all registration stopped last night at eight o'clock for the primary election. We are now preparing the voter roster,” she said. “We will continue to do that. We have plenty of work ahead of us before the big day on Saturday, Aug. 27.”

Although registration has ended for the primary election, Pangelinan told The Guam Daily Post people still have a chance to register to vote in the general election.

“Come Monday, Aug. 29. At eight o'clock, online voter registration will continue and those will start up again,” she said. “Motor Voter Registration will start up again. The mayor's offices that have their voter registrars will be coming to our office to pick up their packets. You can come to the Guam Election Commission Office at Oka Building in Tamuning and you can register there starting Monday, Aug. 29 at eight o'clock.”

Guam residents still have a chance to vote early from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at the Westin.

“Please don't wait because I don't want you to wait in line. We will open at 10 and stop the golf carts right around six o'clock. So if the voter is on the golf cart on his or her way up to the polling room, we will continue to serve,” Pangelinan said. “Come down and vote, hurry!”

Polls for the primary election will open islandwide at 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.

For more information about Guam’s elections, visit gec.guam.gov.