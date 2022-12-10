Early retirement, virtual power plant bills up for vote

Guam lawmakers have pushed forward with a bipartisan measure that would allow officers and investigators to retire early without penalty. The legislation, Bill 346-36, is now on file for later voting.

During session, the bill was amended to incorporate anyone considered a peace officer under the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission law. That would include the attorney general and those employed by the Office of the Attorney General. Investigative positions within the Department of Revenue and Taxation and other agencies also were included by other language in the amendment.

The bill at first used the specific term "uniformed personnel."

After initially seeking clarification on the amendment language, Speaker Therese Terlaje said it was clear to her that the amendment included everyone the Legislature intended to include in the bill.

"It's more inclusive than the original division of 'uniformed personnel,' ... so, I support his amendment and the use of these terms throughout the bill," Terlaje said.

Bill 346 would allow peace officers and investigators, who are active employees on or after Jan. 1, 2024, and members of GovGuam's Defined Benefit 1.75 Plan, to retire after reaching 55 years of age and completing 25 years of service. Members also may retire after reaching 57 years of age and completing five years of service. This will not be subject to a reduction in annuity, which would otherwise happen for employees wanting to retire early.

Current law states states Defined Benefit 1.75 Plan members can retire after reaching 62 years of age and completing five years of service. They can choose to retire after reaching 55 years of age and completing 25 years of service, but their annuity will be reduced a certain amount for each month they are below the age of 62.

Sen. Sabina Perez also submitted an amendment for annual reporting requirements, which was adopted by her colleagues. The amendment is to keep the Legislature apprised of any impacts the Legislature may have to address during the budget cycle, and any impacts to agencies as a result of the bill.

Solar program

Another bill now filed for later voting was Bill 351-36. This measure would mandate the Guam Power Authority to establish a virtual power plant program, "whereby qualified businesses, homeowners, government of Guam agencies, and nonprofit organizations are able to host a solar photovoltaic system on their rooftop and battery energy storage systems; and government-of-Guam-owned buildings shall be the first preference to be solar hosts."

Solar hosts will receive energy bill credits or otherwise be compensated by GPA or a developer for the use of their rooftops, the bill proposes.

Outgoing Sen. Clynton Ridgell, the measure's main sponsor, said the bill was conceived to facilitate rooftop solar and as an alternative to the Net Energy Metering program. NEM is the current credit program for GPA customers who have photovoltaic systems. Ridgell stated the program appears to be at a tipping point, based on his conversations with utility officials.

"A big reason I'm a proponent of rooftop solar, in particular, is because we have limited land space on Guam. We don't want to cover the island with solar panels in places and properties that could be farmlands. As everyone knows, I'm a big proponent of developing agriculture on Guam," Ridgell said.

An amendment was made on the bill to strike out a five-year residency requirement for developers.

"We believe, ... including the Guam Power Authority, who had a lot of input on the bill, and the (Public Utilities Commission), ... I think this is a viable alternative to the NEM program. And I think this is going to be a great program that we start out small with. I envision it's going to expand big and we're going to see most of our rooftops covered with solar. And one day, we will make Guam green again - green with renewable energy," Ridgell added.