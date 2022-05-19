Some of Guam's peace officers could retire at age 57 without losing certain retirement benefits if legislation introduced Wednesday becomes law.

Sen. James C. Moylan introduced the legislation to reduce the age for a peace officer under the government of Guam's Defined Benefit 1.75 Retirement Plan to retire – from age 62 to 57 – without facing any early retirement penalties.

In 2018, GovGuam employees were provided the option of either staying with the Defined Contribution Plan or switching to a new Defined Benefit 1.75 Retirement Plan. While there were some concerns with the new Defined Benefit 1.75 plan, the realities of a guaranteed benefit annuity were alluring for most employees to elect it as an option, according to Moylan.

Under the current plan, an employee has the option of early retirement as early as age 55, however, if they opted to retire early, they would be penalized at 6% a year until they turned 62. The legislation would end penalties starting at age 57 for certain peace officers.

“As a former parole officer myself, I can relate firsthand on the wear and tear, both physically and emotionally the responsibilities of the job can have on an individual, and the current law penalizes those law enforcement officers and firefighters if they opt to retire prior to age 62. In some cases, an individual may be on the force for 30 plus years, which can really take a toll on the body, and yet this individual must wait years to retire without being penalized,” according to Moylan.

“This legislation does not mandate early retirement, rather it provides an option for a law enforcement or peace officer to retire if they so choose to, as early as age 57, without any penalties”, added Moylan in a press release.

Guam Police Department officers, officers at the airport and seaport, Customs officers and corrections officers are among those who could benefit if the legislation becomes law.