Voters deciding to get to the polls for early voting this election are encouraged to take advantage of the ExpressVote machines.

Three machines are set up at the Election Return Center at the Westin Resort Guam in Tumon.

“It’s so much easier than shading in those ovals,” said Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan. “I am seeing that whoever votes on the ExpressVote finish faster than the paper ballot.”

A total of 670 people decided to vote early for the primary election over the three days that the site has been in operation.

The universal voting machine allows voters to mark their selection using a touch screen before they print a verifiable paper ballot, seal it in an envelope and place it into the ballot box.

The GEC noted that the ExpressVote machines prevent any crossover voting or overvoting.

“Anybody can use it,” she said. “Even a person with disabilities can vote independently with the ExpressVote. We are encouraging more voters to use it.”

Pangelinan added that the machine does not save information that the voters input, noting it is a ballot marking machine.

Early voting will be held through Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

The Westin is offering a 10% discount off pastries and a complimentary upsize on beverages at the lobby cafe, The Mix, to those who present their "I voted" sticker.