When a resident opts to vote early in person, that voter's ballot is treated with the utmost privacy and is kept in a safe and secure location, said Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.

After Saturday's voting in Yigo, the total number of early voters reached 5,343, which is about 9% of about 56,280 voters registered as of Sept. 25.

At no time during the early voting process will GEC staff or anyone else see any filled-out ballot, so the sanctity and privacy of every ballot is protected, she said.

Pangelinan was addressing concerns about voting confidentiality and privacy, which she said may have been deterring some from voting early in-office.

Early voting has been expanded this year to avoid crowds and long lines during Election Day on Nov. 3, and therefore help prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Early voters witness the sealing of their ballot in a brown envelope with no outside marking on it other than the word "ballot," she said.

The voter's name is not written on the brown envelope. The envelope is placed inside a white voter's affidavit envelope that's also sealed in front of the voter, Pangelinan said.

GEC employees then place the white envelopes in secure ballot boxes, stored at a secure area in the GEC office. There's reconciliation of data at the end of each day.

The white envelopes are opened only on the night of the election. The voter's affidavit will then be separated from the brown envelopes that contain the ballots, for casting and tallying.

Pangelinan encourages residents to call GEC at 477-9791 if they have any concerns or questions about the voting process.

They can also call to set an appointment to vote early at the GEC offices.

Mayors' Council of Guam President and Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares on Wednesday reminded mayors to encourage their residents to vote early and not wait for Election Day, so they can avoid crowds and long lines.

"I actually went to vote at GW (George Washington High School) on Saturday," she said. "There's over 600 voters that came from all over the island to vote."

Saturday voting in Dededo

On Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the early voting satellite location will be Okkodo High School in Dededo.

"Please encourage your residents to come out and vote in these areas, or vote early – make an appointment at GEC," Savares said.