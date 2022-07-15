Early voting in the upcoming primary election begins in two weeks.

The Guam Election Commission discussed the details of the early voting process during a board meeting held Thursday at the GEC headquarters in Tamuning.

The Westin Resort Guam in Tumon has been selected to be the 2022 early voting center.

Early voting will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from July 28 to Aug. 19, Tuesday through Friday of each week.

GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan told commissioners the hotel designated 20 slots in the lobby level to be designated for accessible, or what was previously known as curbside, voting.

The hotel also has 47 parking stalls in the covered garage dedicated for early voters. Pangelinan said the hotel will have a golf cart to shuttle voters between the parking garage and the mezzanine to cast their votes.

Additional parking will be offered at the nearby Lotte Hotel Guam. Pangelinan said the Guam Visitors Bureau provided three minivans, which will take voters to and from that parking area to the voting site.

Visitor security officers will be on-site to direct traffic.

Ballot approved

During the meeting, commissioners approved the ballots for the primary race.

Pangelinan said printing of the ballots is underway, adding that a total of 89 total ballots were mailed out Wednesday to off-island voters.

Voters are reminded to vote only on one side of their partisan ballots - either Democrat or Republican for the Legislature, governor and lieutenant governor, and delegate races. The GEC also advised that any crossover votes during the primary will result in a spoiled ballot, which means a resident's vote won't be counted in the final tally of contested races for the upcoming election.

Voter initiatives

GEC legal counsel Vincent Camacho briefed commissioners about the six voter initiatives filed by private citizen Ken Leon-Guerrero, who also is a candidate for the Legislature.

Camacho advised the GEC that two of the proposed initiatives would violate Guam's Organic Act, the federal law that acts in place of a constitution for the island.

“You can’t do it,” Camacho said of the legal concerns.

The pair of initiatives include one proposing a part-time legislature and the second proposing "The Corrupt Practices Act," which seeks to allow taxpayers to sue the government and elected or appointed officials in both their professional and personal capacities if they violate laws or regulations.

Camacho told the commissioners he would let Leon-Guerrero know additional information is needed for the remaining four initiatives.

The other four initiatives propose:

• Eliminating the primary election for independent candidates.

• Increasing the number of senators in the Legislature to 21.

• Allowing the election of a public prosecutor, alongside reverting the attorney general to an appointed position.

• Empowering the public auditor to prosecute violators of law, and giving the Office of Public Accountability a fixed annual budget of 0.005% of the government of Guam budget.

Write-in candidate

Before the meeting ended, commissioners heard from Don A.A. Edquilane, who was disqualified from running for senator on the Republican ballot after the GEC determined he lacked the legally required number of valid signatures on his candidate petition.

“I realized that my interest cannot be on the agenda because it has to be announced. I sent a letter to Ms. Maria Pangelinan and the board to regarding my interest to be a write-in candidate in the 2022 primary election,” said Edquilane. “I missed qualifying. I submitted my packet without 31 signatures. My interest is to address the board and respectfully request that I am allowed to be a write-in candidate.”

Pangelinan said the commission has yet to respond officially to the letter.

Commissioners reminded Equilane that he needs to do his part to remind voters as well about the party he is running under, and that votes under only one side of the partisan ballot will be counted for a write-in candidate.

Commissioners recessed their meeting until 11:30 a.m. July 25.