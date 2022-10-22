Early voting today at GCC

The general election is a couple of weeks away, but if voters want to skip the potential long lines on Nov. 8, Guam Community College is open today as an early voting site.

GCC, in a press release, advised interested voters how to take advantage of the satellite site being operated by the Guam Election Commission.

First, early voting will be held at GCC’s Multipurpose Auditorium from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Accommodations for accessible voting will be set up in front of Building D, at the front parking area.

Other voters may enter along the gate closer to Ladera Tower, and follow the one-way traffic to the exit by the GPD crime lab. Signs will be posted for residents to follow, according to GCC officials.

"We encourage as many people as possible to come by the campus Saturday to cast their votes," said John Dela Rosa, assistant director of communications and promotions for GCC.

GEC has been offering early voting at The Westin Guam Resort four days a week since early voting began. Commissioners also approved plans to open a roaming satellite voting center during the three Saturdays leading up to the general election. The first was held at Okkodo High School, where more than 300 voters cast their ballots. The final Saturday polling site will open next week at Merizo Martyrs Memorial School.

Daily counts of early votes rose to 415 Friday, Maria Pangelinan, GEC executive director, said, and a total of 3,005 registered voters have participated in early voting so far.

Residents can register to vote right before casting their early ballots. Voters will need to present a validly issued driver’s license, Guam or state ID, U.S. passport, student ID from a Guam high school or college, a local or federal government employee ID, or military ID. Expired identifications, as long as they were issued properly, are accepted.