With more than 70 participants, the Guam Department of Agriculture’s Earth Month event on Saturday was deemed “wildly successful.”

“It was only 3 and a half hours long and people were still walking in at the last minute,” said agency director Chelsea Muna-Brecht.

The event, held near the trailhead to Tarzan Falls, showcased the various divisions of the Department of Agriculture.

Residents were able to participate in various activities, including planting calamansi and basil. And for their efforts and participation in learning more about agriculture, they got a tomato plant.

“Our Forestry section had a paint your favorite pollinator so kids were able to paint bees,” she said. “And we had live honeybee comb slides so people could see the bees.”

A former employee brought the bees and with the demonstration there was some free honey provided to participants.

“Our Fisheries Section was at the pond, so people hiked in and they could swim in the pond,” Muna-Brecht said.

Employees had brewed up some tea made from calamansi and hibiscus that is grown at the agency’s Mangilao garden for people to enjoy after the hike back to the main area.

The Wildlife Section had displays of native birds and the Animal Control Section set up a station where they were able to register pets.

“Our conservation officers did tours and talk about what to wear for safety on hunts (and) the division of Aquatic and Wildlife did a hunter education program,” she added.

“Everyone had a great time.”

Muna-Brecht said she had always wanted to host an event that shares what the agency does to fulfill its mission, which is “to protect, conserve and enhance all of Guam’s natural resources, on land and in the water.”

“It really filled my heart because this is the kind of stuff I want for the agency,” she stated. “We got to share what each of the divisions do and the community’s response was amazing.”

She said the only criticism they received is that they didn’t advertise enough for more people. However, Muna-Brecht explained they didn’t want to have too large a crowd because of the public health restrictions and the limited staffing and resources of the agency.

She thanked the Forestry Division for their work on the logistics and set up for the event, saying they “were phenomenal.”

The agency is hoping to put together a May Festival. In addition, the director said they may do another Earth Day event later this year, making it a twice-a year affair.