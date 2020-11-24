Earthquake 84 miles east northeast of Guam recorded at 5.3

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 about 84 miles east northeast of Guam around 10 a.m. today.

There were no reports made to Guam 911 dispatch of damages or injuries from the earthquake, according to the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense.

The GHS/OCD reminds the community that when an earthquake strikes, conduct the earthquake procedure “Drop, Cover and Hold On” until the shaking stops. Visit https://www.ready.gov/earthquakes and https://ghs.guam.gov/programs/natural-disasters/earthquakes to learn more about earthquake preparedness.