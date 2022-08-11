Earthquake rattles southern Guam

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9 that struck 221 kilometers southwest of Malesso', with a depth of 47.4 km, at 3:36 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a release from Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense.

There is no tsunami threat to the Mariana Islands from the earthquake and no damages or injuries were reported to 911 following the earthquake.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

GHS/OCD reminds the community that when an earthquake strikes, residents should drop to the ground, take cover and hold on to something sturdy until the shaking stops.

Visit https://www.ready.gov/earthquakes and https://ghs.guam.gov/programs/natural-disasters/earthquakes to learn more about earthquake preparedness.