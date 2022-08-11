Earthquake rattles southern Guam

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9 that struck 221 kilometers southwest of Malesso', with a depth of 47.4 km, at 3:36 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a release from Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense.
There is no tsunami threat to the Mariana Islands from the earthquake and no damages or injuries were reported to 911 following the earthquake.
GHS/OCD reminds the community that when an earthquake strikes, residents should drop to the ground, take cover and hold on to something sturdy until the shaking stops.
Visit https://www.ready.gov/earthquakes and https://ghs.guam.gov/programs/natural-disasters/earthquakes to learn more about earthquake preparedness.