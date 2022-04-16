The Archdiocese of Agana has provided the parish Mass schedules for Easter Sunday:

Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Hagåtña

Easter Sunday Mass (all in the main church)

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• 6 a.m.

• 7:30 a.m.

• 9:30 a.m.*

• 11:30 a.m.

No Mass at 6 p.m.

*Mass will be broadcast on KUAM Channel 8, PBS KGTF TV Channel 12 and KOLG 90.9 FM Catholic radio, and streamed live on aganacathedral.org and the cathedral Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Our Lady of Purification, Maina

Easter Sunday Mass

• 8 a.m.

Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, Agana Heights

Easter Sunday Mass

• 7 a.m.

• 9 a.m.

Mass of the Resurrection of the Lord parking lot Mass has been discontinued. Mass cannot be heard on FM 104.7, which has also been discontinued. Parishioners are encouraged to attend Mass inside the church.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Hågat

Easter Sunday Mass

• 9 a.m.

Masses have resumed in church, using a temporary modified worship space.

Niño Perdido Y Sagrada Familia Church, Asan

Easter Sunday Mass

• 7 a.m.

• 10 a.m.

San Vicente/San Roque Catholic Church, Barrigada

Easter Sunday Mass

• 6 a.m. Indoor Mass with physical presence.

• 10 a.m. Indoor Mass with physical presence and livestreamed.

Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church, Chalan Pago

Easter Sunday Mass

• 6:30 a.m.

• 10 a.m.

Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo

Easter Sunday Mass

• 6 a.m.

• 8 a.m.

• 9 a.m. (Astumbo)

• 10 a.m.

• Noon

• 2 p.m.

• 5 p.m.

All Masses in English.

St. Andrew Kim Church, Dededo

Easter Sunday Mass

• 10:30 a.m.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, Inalåhan

Easter Sunday Mass

• 8 a.m.

San Isidro Catholic Church, Malojloj

Easter Sunday Mass

• 6 a.m.

• 8 a.m.

Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao

Easter Sunday Mass

• 6 a.m.

• 8 a.m.

• 10 a.m.

Parking lot attendees can receive Holy Communion under the front arches of the church at its usual time during weekend Masses.

No communion will be distributed after Masses.

• YouTube: Santa Teresita Catholic Church

• Instagram: @santateresita_guam

Livestream is available for homebound parishioners and visitors at 8 a.m. Sunday Mass.

San Dimas & Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Malesso'

Easter Sunday Mass

• 6:30 a.m.

Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Church, Mongmong

Easter Sunday Mass

• 9 a.m.

Confession 30 minutes before Anticipated and Sunday Masses.

San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, Ordot

Easter Sunday Mass

• 9 a.m.

• 6:30 p.m.

Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church, Piti

Easter Sunday Mass

• 9 a.m.

Confession 30 minutes before Mass.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Santa Rita-Sumai

Easter Sunday Mass

• 6:30 a.m. (CHamoru)

• 8 a.m. (English)

• 9:30 a.m. (English)

• 11:30 a.m. (Latin)

St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana

Easter Sunday Mass

• 6 a.m. Church doors open.

• 6:15 a.m. Mass Intentions announced.

• 6:30 a.m. Mass.

San Miguel Church, Talo'fo'fo'

Easter Sunday Mass

• 9:30 a.m.

Confession 30 minutes before Mass, or call the parish office at 671-789-1069 to make an appointment. Indoor Mass and broadcast on FM 97.1.

St. Anthony Catholic Church, co-patron St. Victor, Tamuning

Easter Sunday Mass

• 6 a.m.

• 9 a.m.

• 11 a.m. Missa Pro Populo (Mass for the People)

Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto

Easter Sunday Mass

• 7:30 a.m. Rosary, Divine Mercy Novena and Holy Mass.

• 11 a.m. Mass (Chuukese)

All celebrations are in church and also available through Youtube and Facebook livestream:

• Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLekSvg7IWNER1lMACR6thA?view_as=subscriber

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/immaculate.heart.5283

Blessed Diego Luis de San Vitores Church, Tumon

Easter Sunday Mass

• 7 a.m. (In church)

• 9 a.m. (In church/parking lot)

San Dionisio Catholic Church, Humåtak

Easter Sunday Mass

• 8:30 a.m

Santa Bernadita Catholic Church, Agafa Gumas, Yigo

Easter Sunday Mass

• 7:30 a.m.

• 9 a.m.

• 11:30 a.m. (Pohnpeian)

There will be no 6 a.m. Mass on Easter Sunday.

Confession 30 minutes prior to Mass, or by appointment.

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo

Easter Sunday Mass

• 6 a.m.

• 8 a.m.

• 10 a.m.

• 1 p.m.

There will be no 6 p.m. Mass on Easter Sunday.

St. Francis Catholic Church, Yona

Easter Sunday Mass

• 7 a.m.

• 10 a.m.

Confessions by appointment, or during office hours.

Note for the attendees by the Archdiocese of Agana: Observe the wearing of masks and social distance protocols inside the churches. Hands must be sanitized upon entering the churches. When receiving the Holy Eucharist, please do not use gloves. Please stay at home if feeling ill, have pre-existing conditions or have a high risk of illness.