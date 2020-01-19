Eat local: Artist unveils mural at Pika's Cafe

Local artist John Bermudes on Thursday unveiled the new mural he painted for Pika's Cafe in Upper Tumon.

The mural is a simple call to action: to eat locally produced food.

"Eat local,” the ethos for Pika's Cafe, is also part of what Bermudes believes in. For him, it's not just about eating local made food, but investing in the local community in other ways, he said.

Although he primarily works in graphic design, he said he's always gravitated to painting. It came naturally to him, the 39-year-old Barrigada resident said. He said he trained himself by drawing comic-book characters, and eventually studied fine arts at the University of Guam.

"Art is work," he said, adding that the people who are achieving their dreams get there through hard work.

"John's work speaks for itself. But on top of that, he was very professional and easy to work with, and he really had a personal connection to the Pika’s Cafe philosophy of 'Support Local,'" said Pika's Cafe co-owner Pika Fejeran.

"We’re very happy with the mural and hope our island and visitors enjoy it as well."