Eco groups to sue US EPA over Cabras emissions

Three conservation groups filed formal notice on Friday, Guam time, of their intent to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for failing to ensure that parts of Missouri, Indiana, Louisiana, Puerto Rico and Guam have valid plans for cleaning up dangerous sulfur dioxide air pollution.

The Guam issue pertains to the air pollution from the Guam Power Authority's decades-old power plants in Cabras and Piti.

GPA has previously agreed with U.S. EPA to pay a $400,000 civil penalty that is expected stave off as much as $600 million in EPA fines for the continued operation of the power plants.

In addition to the penalty, GPA, in a settlement with U.S. EPA announced in February, is required to:

• Retrofit two engine units at the Piti power plant by switching completely to ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel and installing emissions controls;

• Shut down and replace the Cabras steam power-generating units which have operated beyond their useful life;

• Construct 100 megawatts of solar power generation; and

• Construct a 40-megawatt energy storage system.

“The Trump EPA’s failure to ensure clean air in these areas is made worse by the fact that they include many large minority populations at greater risk from COVID-19,” stated Robert Ukeiley, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, in a press release from the three groups. “When it’s equitably enforced, the Clean Air Act saves lives and promotes environmental justice by making sure everyone has clean air to breathe, regardless of their zip code. But it only works when the EPA does its job.”

The environmental groups that are filing the lawsuit are:

