Economic census: Guam job numbers posted a modest increase

ECONOMIC CENSUS: Gary Hiles, left, the chief economist with the Guam Department of Labor, Lawrence Montgomery, a supervisory survey statistician with the U. S. Census Bureau, center, and Robert Nusz, economic census assistant survey director staff chief with the Census Bureau, held a press conference to announce the results of the 2017 Economic Census at the Department of Labor Conference Room in Hagåtña on Tuesday morning. Results from the census are available online at data.census.gov. To find specific data about Guam, enter "Guam" in the search bar. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post

Guam's workforce numbers and sales totals showed modest increases, according to the latest results of the federally funded economic census for Guam.

In summary, during the period from 2012 to 2017 information reported in the economic census shows the number of employees increased 1.13%, the number of establishments increased by 1.26% and the sales or receipts increased 1.094%, said chief economist Gary Hiles, with the Guam Department of Labor.

The 2017 economic census is for the entire calendar year of 2017 so data was collected in the following year when businesses had completed their financial statements, Hiles said.

Data from this survey have a tremendous level of detail and accuracy, and for the most part are not available elsewhere, Hiles said.

