Economic census: Guam job numbers posted a modest increase

Guam's workforce numbers and sales totals showed modest increases, according to the latest results of the federally funded economic census for Guam.

In summary, during the period from 2012 to 2017 information reported in the economic census shows the number of employees increased 1.13%, the number of establishments increased by 1.26% and the sales or receipts increased 1.094%, said chief economist Gary Hiles, with the Guam Department of Labor.

The 2017 economic census is for the entire calendar year of 2017 so data was collected in the following year when businesses had completed their financial statements, Hiles said.

Data from this survey have a tremendous level of detail and accuracy, and for the most part are not available elsewhere, Hiles said.