Applications for the All RISE economic relief program will open no later than Sept. 1, according to the governor's office.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation will have two weeks from the application submission to make the payments, governor's Chief of Staff Jon Junior Calvo stated in a memo on Aug. 5 to the Department of Revenue and Taxation.

The rules and process for applying will be detailed in an executive order the governor is expected to release soon, Calvo's memo states.