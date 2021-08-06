Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero will soon be issuing an executive order to simplify the application process for the economic relief program called All RISE which is authorized locally under the Recovery Income Support and Empowerment Act, or RISE Act.

In a memorandum sent Thursday to Department of Revenue and Taxation Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu, the governor's chief of staff, Jon Junior Calvo, stated that the executive order will require the department to begin accepting applications no later than Sept. 1.

The department then has two weeks from the approval of an application to make payments.

"The program's operational goal is to distribute cash assistance within 14 days of a completed and approved application. In this regard, and as it has been with other relief programs administered by this administration and DRT, I request that you align all necessary personnel and resources to this priority," Calvo said in the memorandum.

Sen. James Moylan, who is a sponsor of two bills amending the legislation behind the All RISE program, stated he was glad to finally see information on whether the governor would pay proceeds from the program, although he suspects the timing.

"I just find it very suspect that her announcement comes on the evening prior to the 36th Guam Legislature possibly entertaining two measures which address changes to Public Law 35-136, the RISE Act. It may very well be a subliminal message to lawmakers to leave making any amendments to the program alone," Moylan said.

"The governor’s announcement is essentially a repetition of what has been expressed for weeks by so many in the community, that federal guidelines have existed since July 19, 2021, and that the rules of engagement have been provided for cash assistance programs in states, territorial, and tribal governments. It is unfortunate that the request has dragged for weeks, and I am even more surprised that the application process is being delayed by nearly a month," the senator added.

The interim final rules for the Fiscal Recovery Funds indicated that direct cash transfers to households are an allowable use of the funding.

Guam already has millions of dollars of Fiscal Recovery Funds on hold, but the governor wanted to obtain the actual final rules first before spending the money.

With the assurance from the U.S. Department of Treasury, the governor will no longer wait for final guidance to be published before using the funds to make payments under All RISE, the local stimulus program, according to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor’s spokeswoman.

The program was conceptualized first under local law, the RISE Act, which excluded government workers and certain retirees. But the governor expanded coverage to everyone when she created the All RISE program via executive order.

In doing so, the governor stated the Legislature did not have authority over the funding that would be used for the program, but she nonetheless believed the purpose and intent of the RISE Act was consistent with the goals of her administration.

Concerns arose after All RISE was announced, as the initial requirement for applicants to present a mayor's verification of residency led to long lines at mayors' offices. With the expansion of coverage, there also was concern over whether the $30 million cap on the program would be enough.

Lawmakers have introduced amendments to the RISE Act in an attempt to resolve certain issues.

In his memorandum, the governor's chief of staff also stated that the administration recognized that DRT is challenged with implementing All RISE because it relied on eligibility requirements in the RISE Act.

In responding to the memorandum, Moylan said he is looking forward to working with his colleagues to advance his Bill 75-36, one of the bills amending the RISE Act, during the session today. The proposed changes include increasing the payout amount and additional flexibility with the budget to ensure no one qualified is denied payment, according to Moylan.

While the senator said he would push for the bill, others have acknowledged the governor's authority over the Fiscal Recovery Funds.

Moylan himself had asked Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas to work on a proposal to amend Guam's Organic Act so that the Legislature has direct control over money granted by Congress.

San Nicolas said the problems being experienced are the result of local actions, and that issues can be resolved through a change in leadership in the local government rather than changing the Organic Act through Congress.

Moylan, in reference to Bill 75, said that, if anything, "it will provide a model for the governor to consider as she states she will be signing an executive order to amend her 'All Rise Act (sic).'"