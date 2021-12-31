Guam economist Maria Claret Ruane released her 2021 economic report on Thursday, indicating that the federal government's $4.5 billion spending on the island and pandemic cash assistance to the government of Guam and Guamanians in 2021 helped keep the island from a deep economic decline.

Of the $4.5 billion, about half was in the form of various federal pandemic assistance programs.

Another big chunk was in the form of defense spending on Guam.

Ruane offered two "what-if scenarios" if the $4.5 billion did not flow into Guam in 2021 or if only half of it did:

• In the absence of the $1.9 billion U.S. federal government pandemic assistance to Guam in 2021, the island's economy would have declined by 9.9% in 2021 compared to 2020 instead of seeing a 26.7% growth.

• A worse scenario would have been if all $4.5 billion in U.S. federal government spending on Guam were to be eliminated, according to Ruane. "It would have shrunk our economy in 2021 by 59.7%, compared to its size in 2020," she said.

It was assumed local consumers and the government of Guam would have spent at the same levels as 2020.

Ruane is an economist and professor at the University of Guam, but wrote this recent report in her "personal capacity as a citizen of the United States, a resident of Guam and (a professional with) a Ph.D. in economics earned from the University of California-Riverside."

"A massive amount of $4.5 billion of total federal government spending was contributed to our economy in 2021 for purposes related to pandemic assistance, support for economic recovery and post-pandemic economic growth including the $570 million in (American Rescue Plan Act of 2021) funds allocated by the Office of the Governor to fund some items in the Investment Para Hamyo, military construction projects and other federal government activities on Guam," Ruane stated in her report.

The report in its entirety is available online at postguam.com as a pdf attached to this story.