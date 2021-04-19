Economist talks employment and growth prospects

At the same time Guam is working toward recovery, the United States, as a whole, is seeing signs of economic revival, and that will only diminish the appetite for additional federal aid, according to Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas. This week, he discussed the need to be prudent with federal aid spending in light of unlikely future relief packages.

The advice from San Nicolas was for businesses to try to reopen hiring, and for residents to seek jobs if available, even if they are receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which will end in September.

He encouraged continued pursuit of "travel bubbles" with Guam's tourism source markets but acknowledged the looming economic concern for the island if those markets aren't on a fast track to recovery, as federal aid begins drying up and the local economy isn't able to make up for it.

But there may be some light at the end of the tunnel, according to Roseann Jones, professor of economics at the University of Guam.

Guam's unemployment rate rose to a record high of 19.4% in December 2020. That could change as the island opens up and money flows through households and businesses, supported by federal funding. Guam may see an economic stimulus locally, according to Jones.

"We may see a movement toward absorbing more people back into the workplace. Now, they're going to be absorbing those workers probably from the dislocated workers from the tourism sector. So they may be able to find jobs in other areas because tourism isn't coming back to the level that it once was all at once and right away," she said.

In the meantime, there is federal funding coming to Guam to boost workforce development, according to Jones, and that creates opportunities to place workers who can't find jobs into apprenticeship programs in which they may get training and funding support in preparation for future employment.

"So to the delegate's concern about, 'Heads up, there may not be this federal moneys of PUA come September,' I think there will be other programs that help workers retrain, find internships and pathways as we build toward a full recovery of Guam's economy," Jones said.

In addition to federal support for workforce development, the professor said she believes businesses are beginning to spend more time training and transitioning their workforce, if only for the simple reason of performing more work online.

So will workforce development opportunities, internships and stipends absorb everyone?

"No," Jones said. "But right now we're looking for how do we work our way through to that September cutoff. I think if the amounts of money that households are getting is used wisely and saving a portion of that, that will help. So it gives us some time – we're buying time to bring our economy back to more full recovery."

Moreover, a healthy economy should have some unemployment. About 5% is the norm, according to Jones. Some unemployment is needed so that a workforce is available to grow the economy and be ready when tourism returns, she added.

"I think we're going to see some innovation and some job growth. It could be quite likely, down the road, a year from now, especially if tourism recovers to the level that it once was, we may be seeing a need for more workers, a demand for workers. And as workers have this time to get more skills development, more opportunity to move up into higher wages, more sophisticated kinds of jobs," Jones said.

"My outlook is I don't see this as necessarily dire. I don't see the warning from the congressman as necessarily a negative thing, I think it's a good heads up. But I think we need to look at these other federal programs. Even including, the government of Guam is looking at establishing its own unemployment trust fund. ... And I do believe the congressman is correct, that I think the (President Joe) Biden plan is trying to shift people into work. ... I think that's why the Biden plan is rolling out these opportunities to build the path to work again," she said.

It's unclear how much hiring is taking place on Guam at the moment. The Department of Labor has only what's recorded on the Hire Guam platform, but that data was not available as of press time.

Jones did not have hard data, either, but her perception is that businesses will open up to absorb some of the stimulus money within households and to meet customer demand as more social distancing restrictions are lifted on Guam.

"I think, across the board, you're going to see more interest in bringing back workers to capture some of the flow of moneys that are going to be circulating in the economy," Jones said.

A major interest for the professor is the vulnerability of those who lost their jobs. They were mostly women, Jones said, as many worked in tourism or tourism retail and had to take on significant child care responsibilities when children began learning at home. As that begins to resolve, Guam may see these women return to the workforce.

But another striking demographic is those with a high school education or less, and earning less than $20,000 per year, said Jones. To the professor, that is an indication that Guam should want to build capacity for a workforce that can be better paid.

"From a macro view, I'd like to see this economy grow up, develop, take that next step to have a well-educated workforce, I don't mean higher education necessarily. Great skills development and businesses that are going to come here because we need skilled talent," Jones said. "I think we're at a key inflection point of change, that we'll do things differently, and we're being incentivized to do that from the federal government."