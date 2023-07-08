Gary Hiles, Guam Department of Labor chief economist, said it’s too soon to say what the full impact of Typhoon Mawar will be on jobs and the local economy.

Hiles and others spoke at an Economic Recovery Summit hosted by the Guam Chamber of Commerce on Friday at the Hyatt Regency Guam in Tumon.

The slumped tourism industry, and potential future layoffs in that sector, will be one big gauge for how much economic turmoil Mawar caused, once the final accounting is done, Hiles said. It’s all dependent on how quickly the number of visitors to Guam can rebound.

Jobs in the construction industry, the other big private-sector employment area, will be more secure as contracts for building on and off Guam's military bases continue to flow, he said.

About 344 definite layoffs were reported in a post-typhoon survey of about 274 employers, Hiles said, but most layoffs were short-term. What’s more interesting, he said, is that half of the companies reported it was undetermined whether layoffs would occur.

Unemployment in the long term may be the bigger issue, he said.

“They don't know if they're going to lay off or when. And for me, that's largest impact. It's going to be due to the storm damage on the tourism industry," Hiles said.

The number of jobs lost won’t seem dramatic, but that’s mostly because employment was already low because of the tourism slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the economist said. And the low value of currency in Asian source markets versus the dollar doesn’t help: Hiles said it costs 30% more yen to take a vacation on Guam than it did in previous years.

The Guam Visitors Bureau is projecting visitor arrivals for fiscal 2023 will be about a third of what they were in 2019. GVB officials tentatively are projecting that the island may be on track to hit closer to half of fiscal 2019’s numbers in the upcoming year.

GVB Vice President Gerry Perez on Friday said the tourism agency is working to keep focused on priorities.

"No. 1 is a messaging, messaging that conveys the island’s safety and quick recovery initiatives. Guam is fine and welcoming tourists, even after the storm,” he said.

Cleaning up tourism destinations has been largely completed and now the goal is to keep local tourism-related businesses open and to convince airlines to keep flights coming to and from Guam, Perez said.

Construction spending

Record construction spending “virtually assures that construction is going to increase,” Hiles said.

More than $600 billion worth of building permits were issued in fiscal 2022, along with over $700 billion in Department of Defense construction contracts, based on data the economist shared in a slide presentation.

Plans for a Guam missile defense system, for which the military is requesting more than $800 million to develop and build, will add more money into the pot, he added.

The number of workers in the construction industry has almost doubled since the military buildup took off back in 2017, according to Ho Eun, chairman of Core Tech International. Some 5,500 workers were employed in the industry in 2017. That number shot up to about 9,700 in 2022, said Eun, who presented statistical data provided by the Guam Department of Labor and the Bureau of Budget Management and Research.

“That’s basically around 15.57% of the total labor (force) on Guam,” he said.

Almost half of those workers, 4,500, are here on skilled H-2B visas, he added. Something like another 6,000 H-2 workers will be needed to meet military construction demand, which is expected to peak around fiscal 2027. From there, the labor force likely will shrink by between 1,500 and 2,000 H-2 workers a year.

The Guam Daily Post is affiliated with Core Tech International.

Though reports for 2022 aren’t available, Guam’s economy fell in a slump after the pandemic. The island’s economy was $5.63 billion in 2019, after adjusting for inflation, reports from the Bureau of Economic Analysis show. That shrank by 11.4% after COVID-19 hit in 2020 and, buoyed by federal aid and private investments, the inflation-adjusted economy was at $5.062 billion in 2021.