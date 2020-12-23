Ed board approves Jan. 19 start for in-person classes

The Guam Education Board has accepted the school opening recommendation from the Guam Department of Education, setting Jan. 19 as the earliest start date for face-to-face instruction.

If the governor authorizes classes to open in January for the second semester, GDOE will dedicate the first two weeks of the semester, beginning Jan. 4, to training teachers and staff for the return of traditional instruction, as well as for parent and student orientation, leaving Jan. 19 as the start of actual face-to-face classes.

These aspects of GDOE's reopening plans are part of a resolution adopted unanimously Tuesday afternoon during a board meeting.

Classes for students under remote learning models – hard copy distribution and online learning – will resume on Jan. 4.

In addition to the governor's authorization, the return of face-to-face instruction also hinges on whether the island maintains a decline in COVID-19 cases. GDOE will continue to use its risk assessment and dashboard to monitor and report the status of COVID-19 in the community.

Even when traditional classrooms become available again, the remote learning options offered by the department will still be supported, with the intent to progressively phase out the hard copy learning model for as many students as possible, according to the resolution.

Alternating attendance

Students attending face-to-face instruction will be divided into three cohorts and attend school on alternating days to comply with social distancing requirements, the resolution added.

The department had asked parents to register for face-to-face classes if interested. Superintendent Jon Fernandez stated Tuesday that GDOE was still in the process of finalizing the numbers, but the department decided to add the 500 or so unaccounted for students into face-to-face instruction. These are the students who have not made contact with their schools.

Aggregating the numbers, the preliminary data show about 33% of elementary school students registered for face-to-face instruction. Using the cohort attendance policy, that means about 11% of the elementary school students will be on campus per day.

For middle school, only 21% registered for traditional instruction, meaning 6% to 7% of middle school enrollment will be on campus at a time. Interest in face-to-face instruction was even lower among high school students, of whom only 11% registered. That meant only about 3% to 4% of high school students would be on campus on a given day with the cohort policy, according to Fernandez.

These low numbers should allow GDOE to operate safely, he added.

How these numbers, along with the return to traditional instruction, will translate into scheduling for teachers will be determined at the school level.

Speaking during a press conference after the education board meeting, Deputy Superintendent Erika Cruz said she and fellow Deputy Superintendent Joe Sanchez will be working with elementary, middle and high school administrators on how they can develop master schedules addressing all three models of learning.

Rapid testing and vaccination

During the press conference, Fernandez also noted that according to the lieutenant governor, there is a possibility COVID-19 vaccines can be made available to GDOE employees willing to take them.

There is no guarantee the vaccines will be available before Jan. 19, assuming the governor grants the authority to open schools, but that "certainly would be a goal," Fernandez said.

But just under 1,000 employees have indicated they would like to get vaccinated, out of about 4,000 employees, 3,000 of whom are at the school level, he added.

However, with the availability of more affordable and accessible tests, there are also some preliminary discussions about possibly including rapid testing in GDOE's monitoring strategy for positive cases among employees, Fernandez said.

"Those plans are not really defined yet except that we are gathering basic numbers for the planners at the governor's office to be able to determine whether they are able to fund and order sufficient tests ... so we can have an additional layer of assurance that we're able to screen and monitor employees over the rest of the school year," he added.

Fernandez said he understands these would be voluntary tests.

GDOE will also commence with its interscholastic sports plan with authorization from the governor, the resolution stated. This plan envisions two seasons during the remainder of the school year, beginning with low-risk sports and moderate-risk sports consistent with public health guidelines, according to the resolution.