Ed board approves promotions, failing grade conversion to passing grade

The Guam Education Board has approved a resolution that suspends certain policies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resolution also adopts recommendations regarding grading and promotion as the school year has ended early.

These include using the third quarter grade as the second semester grade for all students, and promoting elementary and middle school students to the next level, notwithstanding prior arrangements with school, students and parents.

High school students seeing a failing grade for third quarter will receive a passing grade for the semester. Students in Advanced Placement and honors courses will also obtain a 10% bonus for the semester, unless they were failing, in which case they will only get the passing grade of 60%.

The board is also to petition the Legislature to pass legislation waiving service learning requirements for the current graduating class, and waive 10 hours for subsequent graduating classes up to 2023.

Finally, the resolution states that ongoing support be provided to parents and students through a distance learning strategy.

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez announced that public schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year following an announcement from the governor that the COVID-19 public health emergency will be extended into May.