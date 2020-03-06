Ed board chairwoman: Discipline all involved

The students of Tiyan High School will gather for an assembly at the campus this morning. Several island leaders are set to speak to them about the bus stop attack in Dededo last week that was caught on camera.

"I am really very upset," said Maria Gutierrez, Guam Education Board chairwoman. "I feel for the family of the student that was assaulted, but why did they have to go to that extent?"

The incident led to criminal charges being brought against two 15-year-old students and 17-year-old student Haven Gail French, who is being tried as an adult.

French allegedly used a pocketknife during the attack, while the other teens are accused of punching and kicking the victim, even while he was on the ground. French told police the victim threatened to stab him on the bus ride home, according to court documents.

Officials at the Department of Public Works confirmed with The Guam Daily Post that the bus driver who dropped the students off that day did not see any unusual gestures. Bus drivers are required to report any unusual behavior or activity that occurs on the bus.

Video of the incident at the bus stop was recorded on multiple cellphones and circulated on social media.

'Not the way it is supposed to be'

"It was very sad, very disappointing," Gutierrez said. "I feel everybody that was there should face some kind of consequence. Instead of them stopping it, they were, like, encouraging it and cheering. That's not the way it is supposed to be."

She said the education board and the school system take these incidents very seriously.

"No matter how we improve or amend our policies, if they want to violate it, then they are going to violate it, and that will be a harsher punishment," she said. "We also need the parents to really be involved."

Several village mayors and Gutierrez plan to speak to the students at Tiyan High today.

"I am going to tell the kids: Don't ruin your lives and don't ruin other people's lives."

Disciplinary action

The Guam Department of Education is going through the process to determine what, if any, disciplinary action will be taken against the students allegedly involved in the attack.

All three who were charged are still listed as students at Tiyan High, GDOE confirms.

The student who was attacked has been treated for his injuries.