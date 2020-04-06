Distance learning is expected to begin today even as 30,000 public school students and their parents wait to see what the governor's extension of the public health emergency means for them.

On Sunday, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero extended the emergency status for the island from April 13 to May 5.

The Guam Department of Education school year for 41 public schools is expected to end on May 29. During last week's meeting of the Islandwide Parent Teacher Organization, Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the department and the board likely would end the school year if the governor announced another extension. The governor said she's discussed the situation with the superintendent.

"He is considering closing schools to the end of the school year," she said. "He's already gotten together what that means with credit, curriculum and so forth."

Fernandez on Sunday said he has the authority to close schools due to health and safety concerns, particularly in times of emergency. However, the Guam Education Board "has to suspend certain requirements to ensure kids aren't penalized for the closures."

He said the board will meet April 8 to vote on suspension of certain policies should schools be closed longer. These policies guide grading, service learning and other requirements students need to fulfill in order to move on to the next grade level or graduate from high school.

Distance learning

Fernandez said distance learning will continue even if the school year is cut short.

Weekly lessons for students begin today.

The lessons cover literacy, math and character education/life skills for kindergarten to fifth grade.

Middle schoolers will find links to other resources provided by their different schools, as well as a set of lessons and activities.

The Guam DOE website will have a link for each high school, which will in turn have the names of all teachers and their email addresses.

The department hasn't released details on how students without access to the internet will be assisted.

Summer school

School officials have said they're looking at expanding the summer school program. Guam DOE typically holds summer classes for students who need to make up classes to earn credits toward graduation.

Deputy Superintendent Joe Sanchez said that discussion is already underway, noting that with many teachers already having canceled their summer vacation trips, there may be more teachers than usual on island over the summer, which means the department could open more classes in more subjects.