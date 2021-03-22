Ed board member: Build computer science foundation in elementary

Computers are a part of everyday life and in an age of distance learning, an elective set to replace Computer 1 at the high school level is being considered for instruction much earlier.

Guam Education Board member Robert Crisostomo was baffled as to why computer science is not taught at the elementary level.

"We keep throwing in new courses that high school thinks they need but where do we build the foundation for all these skills that they want to target in high school?" he said. "It's got to be built in the elementary."

Crisostomo called for an alignment and offering of the course to elementary school students so that it dovetails into the course offering being considered at the high school level.

While the department currently offers a computer literacy course called keyboarding at the elementary and middle school levels, there is no structured curriculum in place for computer science.

The education board's Committee on Instructional and Academic Support was initially presented the subject as an introduction to computer science course, an elective starting in the 10th grade.

The course, as proposed by Simon Sanchez High School teacher Elaine Cortez, exposes students to solving problems using technology through computer programming, web development and app development.

The aim is to promote computer science as an option for career choice and make students competitive on a national level for seeking computer science degrees, as well as building the existing STEM robotics program, referring to science, technology, engineering and math.

According to Cortez, high school students don't need any prior experience to take the course, but Crisostomo disagrees.

Crisostomo adamantly pushed for the foundations of the course to be built at the elementary level and not wait until children reach high school.

He said if the foundation of the course is not built in elementary, by the time students reach high school they will be far behind on the learning curve.

Making changes to the current curriculum without offering a foundation is a Band-Aid fix on a systemic problem that needs to be addressed, said Crisostomo.

He implored the committee to move forward with recommended changes by making computer science mandatory for today's generation of technology-driven youth.

"Computer science should be a staple for the curriculum and not an elective; the joint board should put their foot down," Crisostomo said. "Stop making the course an elective, because the students need this as a core curriculum. You don't say math is an elective or reading's an elective. 'We really don't care if you can't read when you graduate, because it's an elective.' No – you have to know how to read, you need to know how to do math. Well, you need to know how to do computer and understand it when you go into the workforce."

If the course is offered as an elective, Crisostomo said, some students will be left behind.

"We should be ordering all the technology for our students to be successful in tomorrow's world, and that world is a technological world. If we make it an elective, not everybody is going to be ready," Crisostomo said.